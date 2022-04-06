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Ep. 674 – Nurse Suspended From School For Following Science
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21 views • April 06, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Connecticut, where a 77-year-old school nurse has been suspended after confirming on social media that puberty blockers are being used on at least one 11-year-old girl, while a dozen others identify as non-binary, and their parents have no idea.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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