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TIME TO SUIT UP, THIS IS HAPPENING NOW..!! #SHARETHIS #RFB
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510 views • August 05, 2021
SORRY AUDIO IS OFF, BUT IM NOT RECORDING THIS AGAIN.
ORDER RIGHT THIS SECOND, OR STOCK UP ON CANNED/DRY GOODS NOW!!! https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/04/30/health-workers-are-getting-fired-for-refusing-the-covid-vaccine-heres-why-office-workers-could-be-too/amp/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-nyc-vaccination-indoor-dining-fitness-entertainment-delta-variant/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-03/nyc-to-require-restaurant-customers-to-show-vaccination-proof
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
ORDER RIGHT THIS SECOND, OR STOCK UP ON CANNED/DRY GOODS NOW!!! https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/04/30/health-workers-are-getting-fired-for-refusing-the-covid-vaccine-heres-why-office-workers-could-be-too/amp/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-nyc-vaccination-indoor-dining-fitness-entertainment-delta-variant/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-03/nyc-to-require-restaurant-customers-to-show-vaccination-proof
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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