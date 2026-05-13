"Stay the Course LA" vs. Spencer Pratt: The Funniest Hit Piece of 2026

“Stay the Course”? More like “Stay in the Ashes.” 📉🔥

The establishment is officially panicking. A new "attack ad" from Stay the Course LA just dropped, trying to paint Spencer Pratt as "dangerous" for the city. But there’s a problem: it’s hilariously unoriginal and completely out of touch with the reality on the ground in Los Angeles.

While they try to frame Spencer as a "Reality TV Villain," the actual voters are looking at the needles in the parks, the smoldering hillsides of the Palisades, and a "Basura" administration that auto-deletes its own accountability. If wanting to clean up the streets and hold leadership responsible is "dangerous," then Los Angeles is ready for a little danger. 🛡️🏙️

In this short reaction, we’re breaking down why this hit piece is accidentally the best campaign material Spencer has ever had.

Is "Stay the Course" the worst slogan in political history? Let’s discuss.

#SpencerPratt #StayTheCourseLA #KarenBasura #LAMayor2026 #LosAngeles #PoliticalAds #Backfire #Election2026 #Basura #LAPolitics