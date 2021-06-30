Texas Trump Patriots Greet DJT45

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overnor Abbott Hosts 45th President Donald J. Trump For Border Security Briefing, Border Wall Tour In Rio Grande Valley https://t.co/yE5r5OGwMu pic.twitter.com/9SLPDV3rkq
— Texas Border Business (@TBBusiness) June 30, 2021