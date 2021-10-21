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COVID19 PROTOCOLS - SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENT
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90 views • October 21, 2021
COVID19 PROTOCOLS - SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENT
Diana Lenska - Masking infants and children so their intake of air is limited is a mega-crime of the evil agenda and hoax scamdemic. LINKS AND DOCUMENTS BELOW.
NO MASKS FOR KIDS
https://nomasksforkids.com
DR. BLAYLOCK FACE MASKS POSE SERIOUS HARM TO THE HEALTHY
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/blaylock_face_masks_pose_serious_risks_to_the_healthy?fbclid=IwAR27sz99-NlIYsHUIounQNLBAeA_EdLW3e3ZqrBpUHxcEBP_34xkxWDfWkM
COVID AND MASK LINKS
Breathing your own venom (carbon dioxide) is bringing about the slow death of your lungs.
#MédicospelaVerdade
Words from Scientist Investigator Catherine Besson of Lisbon Science Faculty:
′′ With regard to the use of the mask, in addition to having a nearly zero efficiency in controlling virus dispersion [3-14] prolonged use of the mask (more than an hour) presents risks well beyond the benefits to the adults and children. Within the more serious risks identified by scientific articles, we can summarize the following adverse effects:
1. Null or weak efficiency of virus masks [3-14]
2. Increase heart rate compared to maskless values [15, 20, 21]
3. Reduces blood oxygenation, and more so in surgeons aged 35] [15]
4. Reduces air passage through the accumulation of moisture in fibres by expiration [16]
5. causes expired expirado recapture that leads to excess CO2 in the blood (Hypercapnia) [16-19]
6. It causes Hypercapnia to suppress acquired immunity and body defenses [19]
7. It causes hypercapnia that impairs the repair of pulmonary alveolar tissues [19]
8. It causes sensation of dyspnoea and impairs cognitive and psychomotor performance [17]
9. Damages cognitive processes (perception, attention, memory) [17, 18]
10. Increases stress and hormone cortisol involved in the response ′′ Fight or Escape ", which favours anxiety and panic attacks [22]
11. Excess stress and hormone cortisol weakens the immune system [24]
12. Increases the risk of self-inflation by accumulation of bacteria and fungi in the mask [24, 27]
13. causes headaches, fatigue, dizziness, muscle weakness, skin rash, acne, skin damage. [18, 28, 29]
14. It causes instinctive reactions of fear and distrust [30, 31]
15. Increases irritability [30] and prevents emotion reading for both adults and children [31, 32]."
Study sources:
Null or weak Mask Efficiency
[4] https://doi.org/10.1016/0195-6701(91)90148-2
[5] https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
[6] https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmc2009324
[7] https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
[8] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480558/
[9] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341045223
[10] https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsnano.0c03976
[11] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5705692/
[12] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19797474/
[13] https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
[14] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32237672/
Effects on heart rate, Hypoxia (lack of oxygen), Hypercapnia (excess CO2)
[15] Masks induce Hypoxia and increase heart rate, Journal of Neuroscience (2008) http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
[16] Respiratory consequences for pregnant women https://aricjournal.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s13756-015-0086-z
[17] Hypercapnia, loss of cognitive performance and psychomotor motricity https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-2044.2006.04767.x
[18] Heavy hypercapnia with mask conversations https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00140139.2013.777128
[19] Effects of hypercapnia on the lungs: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5390878/
[20] Effects of the mask on heartbeat, heat stress, and discomfort https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7823790
[21] Review on the impact of wearing mask on body performance (physiology, breathing, metabolism, cardiovascular function, temperature) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/293799252
Effects on immune system and increased risks of infection
[22] Effect of hypoxia on the immune system https://medicalxpress.com/news/2017-08-immune-ways-lung-disease.html
[23] Masks induce stress in ′′ Fight or Escape ′′ mode https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/somatic-psychology/202005/why-face-masks-can-trigger-unpleasant-emotions
[24] Fight or Escape mode does not help to fight infections https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5347902/
[25] Masks increase stress, cortisol hormone, and panic attacks https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/56/1/102/166254
[26] Effect of cortisol hormone on the Immune System https://academic.oup.com/icb/article/54/3/419/2797803
[27] Contamination in masks used in hospital https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202234/
Other adverse effects of masks
[28 28 Adverse effects of prolonged use of masks in healthcare professionals
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fx7SF9dnYWoI/
Diana Lenska - Masking infants and children so their intake of air is limited is a mega-crime of the evil agenda and hoax scamdemic. LINKS AND DOCUMENTS BELOW.
NO MASKS FOR KIDS
https://nomasksforkids.com
DR. BLAYLOCK FACE MASKS POSE SERIOUS HARM TO THE HEALTHY
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/blaylock_face_masks_pose_serious_risks_to_the_healthy?fbclid=IwAR27sz99-NlIYsHUIounQNLBAeA_EdLW3e3ZqrBpUHxcEBP_34xkxWDfWkM
COVID AND MASK LINKS
Breathing your own venom (carbon dioxide) is bringing about the slow death of your lungs.
#MédicospelaVerdade
Words from Scientist Investigator Catherine Besson of Lisbon Science Faculty:
′′ With regard to the use of the mask, in addition to having a nearly zero efficiency in controlling virus dispersion [3-14] prolonged use of the mask (more than an hour) presents risks well beyond the benefits to the adults and children. Within the more serious risks identified by scientific articles, we can summarize the following adverse effects:
1. Null or weak efficiency of virus masks [3-14]
2. Increase heart rate compared to maskless values [15, 20, 21]
3. Reduces blood oxygenation, and more so in surgeons aged 35] [15]
4. Reduces air passage through the accumulation of moisture in fibres by expiration [16]
5. causes expired expirado recapture that leads to excess CO2 in the blood (Hypercapnia) [16-19]
6. It causes Hypercapnia to suppress acquired immunity and body defenses [19]
7. It causes hypercapnia that impairs the repair of pulmonary alveolar tissues [19]
8. It causes sensation of dyspnoea and impairs cognitive and psychomotor performance [17]
9. Damages cognitive processes (perception, attention, memory) [17, 18]
10. Increases stress and hormone cortisol involved in the response ′′ Fight or Escape ", which favours anxiety and panic attacks [22]
11. Excess stress and hormone cortisol weakens the immune system [24]
12. Increases the risk of self-inflation by accumulation of bacteria and fungi in the mask [24, 27]
13. causes headaches, fatigue, dizziness, muscle weakness, skin rash, acne, skin damage. [18, 28, 29]
14. It causes instinctive reactions of fear and distrust [30, 31]
15. Increases irritability [30] and prevents emotion reading for both adults and children [31, 32]."
Study sources:
Null or weak Mask Efficiency
[4] https://doi.org/10.1016/0195-6701(91)90148-2
[5] https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data
[6] https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmc2009324
[7] https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
[8] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480558/
[9] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341045223
[10] https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsnano.0c03976
[11] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5705692/
[12] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19797474/
[13] https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
[14] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32237672/
Effects on heart rate, Hypoxia (lack of oxygen), Hypercapnia (excess CO2)
[15] Masks induce Hypoxia and increase heart rate, Journal of Neuroscience (2008) http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
[16] Respiratory consequences for pregnant women https://aricjournal.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s13756-015-0086-z
[17] Hypercapnia, loss of cognitive performance and psychomotor motricity https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-2044.2006.04767.x
[18] Heavy hypercapnia with mask conversations https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00140139.2013.777128
[19] Effects of hypercapnia on the lungs: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5390878/
[20] Effects of the mask on heartbeat, heat stress, and discomfort https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7823790
[21] Review on the impact of wearing mask on body performance (physiology, breathing, metabolism, cardiovascular function, temperature) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/293799252
Effects on immune system and increased risks of infection
[22] Effect of hypoxia on the immune system https://medicalxpress.com/news/2017-08-immune-ways-lung-disease.html
[23] Masks induce stress in ′′ Fight or Escape ′′ mode https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/somatic-psychology/202005/why-face-masks-can-trigger-unpleasant-emotions
[24] Fight or Escape mode does not help to fight infections https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5347902/
[25] Masks increase stress, cortisol hormone, and panic attacks https://academic.oup.com/annweh/article/56/1/102/166254
[26] Effect of cortisol hormone on the Immune System https://academic.oup.com/icb/article/54/3/419/2797803
[27] Contamination in masks used in hospital https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202234/
Other adverse effects of masks
[28 28 Adverse effects of prolonged use of masks in healthcare professionals
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fx7SF9dnYWoI/
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