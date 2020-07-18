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Everyday Uses for Apple Cider Vinegar
Dr. Edward Group
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215 views • July 18, 2020
Even though Apple Cider Vinegar has been used for centuries for a variety of health problems, there are still everyday uses that you might not know of. http://ghc.us/1uw

Raw, organic apple cider vinegar is made from organic apples that undergo a fermentation process.

This process preserves the apples’ nutrients while producing beneficial enzymes.

Apple cider vinegar, or A-C-V, is beneficial to your daily life by alleviating poor health problems.

Banish the Blemishes

Applying ACV topically helps common skin problems by reducing bacteria and restoring the skin’s pH levels.

Drop the Pounds

Drinking ACV can help reduce your appetite, make you feel full longer, and help your body break down fats.

Curb the Burn

Drink a diluted solution of ACV after eating to neutralize stomach acids that might cause discomfort later.

Ditch the Discomfort

Joint discomfort is often the result of inflammation.

ACV can help minimize the discomfort from the help of the active nutrients in the “mother,” the colony of beneficial bacteria.

For more everyday uses of apple cider vinegar, check out our natural health articles!

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