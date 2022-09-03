Do You Think We Are In An Energy Crisis?





https://rumble.com/v1ihyi9-do-you-think-we-are-in-an-energy-crisis.html





This sets out what a blundering set of idiots we have sat in parliament. Are they all following a WEF Script, we need to find out who is and who is not. Those that are need to be arrested and investigated.





Why our Politicians are 100% To Blame for the Energy Crisis.





https://rumble.com/v1hz6gp-why-our-politicians-are-100-to-blame-for-the-energy-crisis..html





Video Forwarded by:-

https://t.me/marksteele5g/8486





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Fuel Bill Crisis, Is Money To Fund Our Own Demise, By 5G Death Towers