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United Nations Base on Mt Hermon ~ 33rd Parallel ~ Nephilim Portal.
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94 views • March 30, 2020
United Nations has strategically placed their biggest and most important base at the very top of Mt. Hermon—the highest point—exactly where the fallen angels landed?
Its summit straddles the border between Syria and Lebanon it's the highest point in Syria. On the top there is “Hermon Hotel”, in the buffer zone between Syria and Israeli-occupied territory, the highest permanently manned UN position in the world.
Hermon Hotel HH = 88
The Bible numerology code number 8. The number eight in the Bible signifies Resurrection and Regeneration. It is the number of a new beginning.
Its summit straddles the border between Syria and Lebanon it's the highest point in Syria. On the top there is “Hermon Hotel”, in the buffer zone between Syria and Israeli-occupied territory, the highest permanently manned UN position in the world.
Hermon Hotel HH = 88
The Bible numerology code number 8. The number eight in the Bible signifies Resurrection and Regeneration. It is the number of a new beginning.
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