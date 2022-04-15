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Jesuit Order Our Forefather's Warning a Scholarly Look Into the Historical Record of Subversion
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174 views • April 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Thursday on the Stew Peter’s Show, Biblical & Constitutional scholar David Jose talks about the deep-rooted, Jesuit infested, history of Globalism. The incredible rabbit trail that Jose leads this show down, is the truth about the Jesuit cult, who is involved, and how they have been plotting the end of the world since ancient Rome!
This jaw-dropping episode of The Stew Peters Show is one that you don’t want to miss!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11068t-jesuit-order-our-forefathers-warning-a-scholarly-look-into-the-historical-r.html
Thursday on the Stew Peter’s Show, Biblical & Constitutional scholar David Jose talks about the deep-rooted, Jesuit infested, history of Globalism. The incredible rabbit trail that Jose leads this show down, is the truth about the Jesuit cult, who is involved, and how they have been plotting the end of the world since ancient Rome!
This jaw-dropping episode of The Stew Peters Show is one that you don’t want to miss!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11068t-jesuit-order-our-forefathers-warning-a-scholarly-look-into-the-historical-r.html
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