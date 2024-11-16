BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXPOSED: COVID WAS MILITARY OPERATION! - It Has Only JUST Begun! - New Bird Flu Vaccines By Gates!
World Alternative Media
278 views • 5 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema admitting that Covid-19 was a military operation involving NATO.

The minister called out the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) for its involvement in pushing the hoax.

Of course, SARS-CoV2 was never isolated from a single human being ever. It was only cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a computer simulation while antibiotics were thrown at a petri dish.

The first example of "Covid" being mentioned by government was by DARPA in 2018 in a letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci which claimed it was a "vaccine induced illness." Interesting to see how many people including in the so-called "alternative media" don't realize this and go along with the limited hangout psyop surrounding covid coming from a lab.

Now, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pushing forward with their self amplifying "Bird Flu" vaccine which will of course be mRNA, though could be utilizing the Japanese technology of saRNA which makes your body a dangerous "vaccine factory."

While many are praising RFK jr for saying he's going to "take down" big pharma and arrest Fauci, he's also claimed recently that there should be "no revenge" taken against those who pushed the injections and lockdowns.

It seems clear that the Robert F Kennedy Jr situation is itself a psyop. Everyone wants their hopium. Everyone wants someone to come and save them. The issue is, it appears this appointment is meant to keep people sitting on their hands regarding one of the greatest crimes against humanity ever. It seems likely that some major pharmaceutical corporations could get some slaps on the wrist and even be shut down. However, will this just lead to fewer pharma corporations existing and holding an even more powerful monopoly?

Pharma is the top lobby in Washington. They're largely run by Israelis. RFK jr LOVES Israel. So does most of Trump's cabinet. Trump was the one that pushed Operation Warpspeed in the first place.

Pharma is the biggest funder of media and now there are "alternative" pharma companies advertising on so-called "alternative media."

People seem to be resistant to learning from past errors. We hope you DO however.


Get prepared. The conclusion to the script remains the same.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2024

