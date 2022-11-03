Prepare for Global Food Crisis in the City Pray For Country Living Fertilizer on Soil Nutrition

Composting: Reduce, Recycle, Reuse What do you do with your kitchen scraps? I have a composter in my back yard. A very cost-effective way to add organic material back into the garden to help plants grow is by composting. Composting is perhaps the single most important supplement that can add nutrient -rich humus which fuels plant growth and restores vitality to the garden soil. Think about it, food scraps and yard waste probably make up 20 to 30 percent of what we place in the garbage can and should be composted instead. Composting is a wonderful way to reduce household waste. In addition, it slowly releases nutrients to plants; improves clay soil making it easier to work; helps build sandy soil and allow more water retention; and increases the plants ability to withstand drought. Think your plants alone will benefit? Microorganisms will too. Compost feeds the microorganisms in the soil that also release nutrients and helps plant grow healthy and strong. There are many ways to use your composted materials, you can use it as a soil conditioner, mulch, potting mix and even better, as an organic fertilizer. Using homemade compost in the garden will encourage the production of beneficial bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter to create a nutrient rich material. Eventually, eliminating the need to purchase even organic fertilizers. Some may think, compost – food spoiling – worms and insects – bad smell – yuck! I will tell you, if done properly, neighbors will not know you have a compost pile in your back yard. The principle of composting is very simple. There are three basic ingredients required to start a compost: · Browns – The brown materials are the compost ingredients that contains a high percentage of carbon and are primarily brown in color (hence the name) and dry. This includes materials such as dead leaves, dried branches, wood ashes, wood chips, hay, and twigs. Basic brown material in the yard. · Greens – These materials are high in nitrogen and are generally green and moist plant matter. This includes materials such as grass clippings, vegetable waste, fruit scraps, and leftover garden waste. · Water – The compost pile will be full of living things (microorganisms, earthworms, insects, and other bugs) they need air, water and nutrients to function. Having the right amount of water, greens, and browns is important for compost development. Using the simple formula one-part green to five parts browns and water when needed will get your compost pile well on the way.