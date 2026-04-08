Trump Warns Iran: "Your Civilization Will Die Tonight!" Iran Responds: "Restraint Is Over"

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MAILBAG SHOW * 4.7.2026
TRUMP WARNS IRAN...
1-https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-warns-iran-your-whole-civilization-will/
2-https://www.westernjournal.com/alert-according-trump-hours-remain-may-obliterate-iran-map-single-night/
3-https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/iranian-irgc-declares-restraint-is-threatens-obliterate-us/
ISRAEL/USA STRIKING IRAN...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/israel-usa-striking-iranian-bridges-rail-systems-kharg-island-after-trump-vowed-tuesday-would-be-power-plant-and-bridge-day
IRAN USING HUMAN CHAINS...
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2026/04/07/iran-calls-human-chains-protect-power-plants-trumps-deadline-nears.html
IRAN'S MISSILE LAUNCHERS...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-intelligence-said-to-assess-around-half-of-irans-missile-launchers-still-intact/
BOOTS ON THE GROUND?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/trump-wont-rule-boots-ground-iran-says-troops/
https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2041308435401085104
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson