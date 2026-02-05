BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Defending the Republic: Steve Stockman on Restoring Constitutional Freedom
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
9 views • 2 days ago

Join Peymon Mottahedeh and legendary patriot Congressman Stephen Stockman for a powerful discussion on reclaiming the American Dream. As a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, Stockman has spent his career on the front lines, fighting to protect the U.S. Constitution and the God-given rights of every citizen from federal overreach.

This interview dives into a bold strategy to restore financial independence by holding the government to its own written laws. Stockman pledges to use his congressional authority to demand the truth about the federal income tax, potentially paving the way for millions of Americans to stop paying taxes that are not legally required. It is time to stand tall for the Republic, follow the law, and end the era of IRS intimidation.

Keywords
freedomeducationcongress man
