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'The New Normal' Documentary by happen.network [14.01.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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100 views • March 19, 2021
This beautiful documentary also shows what's going on right now ... but it requires you to watch it and understand English.
A documentary produced by happen.network featuring content by Oracle Films.

THENEWNORMAL
It’s January 2021, the world is in lockdown and our economy is on the brink of collapse.

Will the new vaccine enable our lives to return back to normal or does it mark a pivotal point in the evolution of humanity (one that is driven by artificial intelligence, will reimagine capitalism and be governed by extreme tyrannical laws that are dictated by global elites)?

The New Normal, a factual, 50-minute documentary, investigates The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what the 1% has to gain and the rest of us are about to lose.

Mirror of Balancing the Narrative
The digital media and social platform that curates honest, independent news on topics that directly affect your life.

happen.network
happen.network is a forward-thinking digital media and social platform that values integrity, curating independent current-affairs content for a free-thinking community.

We have some exciting plans for happen.network, so keep abreast of our latest news and developments by subscribing below.

We at Oracle Films produce high-quality videos that make a statement
and provide a platform to those who are censored the most.
​Join the movement and keep up to date with the latest happenings.
IT'S TIME
Our latest film
We will be in London on the 20th of March 2021
https://www.oraclefilms.com/

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Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy