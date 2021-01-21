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Temples Recollections of WWII Hitler_360p
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31 views • January 21, 2021
An interview with Aubrey M. Temples, a WWII D Day; Market Garden 82nd Airborne paratrooper, a German POW and a two-time Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor recipient, who saw Adolf Hitler face to face in Nussdorf, Germany on the morning of April 30, 1945, the very day Hitler was supposed to have committed suicide in Berlin.
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