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Illuminati NWO may be planning possible nuclear war to cover up rapture disappearance of Christians
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778 views • June 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien Illuminati NWO may be planning a four-pronged attack against God’s human homo-sapiens specie. Since they have been kind enough to attack me all day with pain attacks and urethra molestations and infections, I will expose more of their deep secrets. They may be planning to cover up the rapture of us real Christians by causing a nuclear war from U.S. and Chinese and Israeli submarine nuclear missiles, and turning on the 5G towers to kill off all the people who received the first three injection COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanite t-Veronica virus biochemical weapon in order to force the world to take their fourth COVID-19 vaccine microneedle patch Luciferase tattoo biometric ID QFS digital currency “Mark of the Beast,” and bring in their Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera alien death star space station’s meteors and asteroids, and release the hybrid vampires and werewolves and wendigos from their underground bases. Their elites have all evacuated to their Mars planet and hundreds of other Illuminati NWO planet’s cities and luxurious mansions and palaces, and replaced themselves with clones, under the guise of having been executed for crimes against humanity to satisfy the millions of the world’s dumbest religious Christian “QAnon and Donald Trump gods” worshippers, who found out the truth from us real Christians. When the Holy Spirit in us real Christians who is protecting the humans is raptured up to heaven, all hell breaks loose, and God's judgment wrath begins. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… It will be solid evidence that they are cowardly traitor fake Christian religious gutter scum, who are condoning by their silence and hiding in fear, the 70% Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone avatar army non-human infiltrators into their military and police, and the adrenochrome blood harvesting farms of millions of children on the moon and Mars planet cities of which we even showed them the maps and photos of their existence, and the 40 to 60 million people MILAB-abducted every year as child sex slaves and human meat livestock food and laboratory specimen dissection and prostitutes on other planets in the aliens’ brothels and mining slaves and cyborg soldiers, and all the black nobility families’ false flag wars and embezzlement of all taxes and feminist agenda genocide of the human specie from the face of this earth since they refuse to mention their names. These religious fake Christians will be proven for who they are, because the whole world is not coming to try to frantically kill them, and slaughter their family, and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms, and poison them with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and shooting them with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and cutting off all their incomes, and attacking with millions of Satanist witches’ witchcraft and psychic attacks, and demons and fallen angel devils coming to molest their urethra all day and SIDS suffocate them and try to cause heart attacks, and all their families and coworkers and bosses and friends’ brains used to try to kill them, and time traveling back into time to try to kill them all the time from even before they are born so that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO’s timelines will backfire on them even worse. It would be solid evidence that these silent religious Christians, who have peaceful comfortable normal lives, are on Satan Lucifer’s side and not on our holy righteous original-Bible-verses’ God YHWH Jesus’ side. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth so that everyone will come to try to kill you. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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