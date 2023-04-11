Ukraine Update April 11, 2023

◽️ Unsuccessful rescue attempt of a British mercenary.

◽️ In Kiev, the SBU detained the leader of the defenders of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Victoria Kokhanovskaya. Kokhanovskaya comes from the west of Ukraine, she speaks exclusively in Ukrainian.

⚡️ On 10 April, a negotiation process has resulted in the return of 106 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity in Kiev-controlled territory.

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Timkovka, Sinkovka, Krakhmalnoye, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

💥 More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun, and one D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

◽️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanized Brigade was obliterated close to Staritsa (Kharkov region)

◻️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Terny, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 120 Ukrainian troops, five armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun, and one D-20 howitzer.

◻️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 66th Mechanized Brigade was obliterated close to Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️In Donetsk direction, units, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated over 290 Ukrainian troops, five armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers over the past 24 hours.

◻️An ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanized Brigade was obliterated close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Malaya Tokmachka, Chervonaya Krinitsa, Omelnik, and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 50 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in these directions in the past 24 hours.

◻️ In Kherson direction, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 102 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 134 areas during the day.

💥 Moreover, command posts of the 125th and 126th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense systems have downed two HIMARS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry



