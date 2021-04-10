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Italian love song "Ti Guardero Nel Cuore" arranged by guitarist Noel Schwenk
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20 views • April 10, 2021
I play the main melody & then perform my own self-composed solo for the second part. Such a great song by composer Riz Ortolani. Online guitar& piano lessons from Noel Schwenk are available. Also full - hour CD sent to the USA address of your choice when you purchase one of my paid Brighteon videos. [email protected]
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