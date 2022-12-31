The 3rd different interview where Trump admitted he's never asked God for forgiveness

Here are the three different interviews where Trump openly admitted he has never asked God for forgiveness.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/mFruUe4CEQ0
Trump has "great relationship" with God; Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: January 17, 2016; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.
Link 2: https://youtu.be/q1xKYFcCKOA
Donald Trump full interview part 2 (CNN interview with Anderson Cooper); Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: July 22, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.
Link 3: https://youtu.be/eI_Y8l3U8mo
Donald Trump 2015 Family Leadership Summit FULL; Published by Les Grossman NEW OFFICIAL CHANNEL; YouTube; Date published: July 18, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.
