The 3rd different interview where Trump admitted he's never asked God for forgiveness
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

Here are the three different interviews where Trump openly admitted he has never asked God for forgiveness.


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/mFruUe4CEQ0

Trump has "great relationship" with God; Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: January 17, 2016; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.


Link 2: https://youtu.be/q1xKYFcCKOA

Donald Trump full interview part 2 (CNN interview with Anderson Cooper); Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: July 22, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.


Link 3: https://youtu.be/eI_Y8l3U8mo

Donald Trump 2015 Family Leadership Summit FULL; Published by Les Grossman NEW OFFICIAL CHANNEL; YouTube; Date published: July 18, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2021.

Keywords
trumpdonald trumpend timesfreemasonryluciferthe antichristthe man of sinbible propheciesbabylon americathe lawless onethe son of perditionthe beast out of the seatrump has never asked god for forgivenessunrepentant heart and mindspiritual sodom and egyptthe final beast kingdom

