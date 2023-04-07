Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over ~ Sevilla Spain 19th March 2023

Mirror. Source
Conference of La Quinta Columna: The game is over https://rumble.com/v2fsxne-conference-of-la-quinta-columna-the-game-is-over.html
Quote: "🇪🇸Spanish voice - 🇬🇧🇺🇸 English subtitles ▪️Conference of La Quinta Columna, Seville, March 19, 2023. The true origin of covid-19 and the Transhumanist objective of the operation. - True origin of what they call COVID-19. - Explanation of each of the causes of death in today's excess mortality. - Final purpose and TRANSHUMANIST objective. ⏱ From 0 to 10:10: Presentation and Introduction. ⏱ From 10:10 to 1:29:52: Thesis development and presentation of scientific literature. ⏱ From 1:29:52 to 2:11:28: Microscopy session. Contents of the vials shown in public. ⏱ From 2:11:28 to 2:14:03: Dr. Sevillano's speech on screen. ⏱ From 2:14:03 to 2:42:50: Presentation and speech of the writer and poet Aaron García Peña. ⏱ From 2:42:50 to end: Farewell and closing. ▪️Official Telegram channels and website of La Quinta Columna: 🌐 Telegram: https://t.me/laquintacolumna https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio 🌐 Website: https://www.laquintacolumna.info Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/ "
