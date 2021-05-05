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Dr. Peter McCullough: if your employer coerces, encourages or threatened you with reprisal to take the experimental injection… you may become rich
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230 views • May 05, 2021
In normal circumstances, 50 deaths reported to VAERS would result in a drug being taken off market immediately. In the case of the COVID shots, thousands have already been reported, and yet the mass vaccination programs continue to be pushed. You cannot be coerced to take this experimental injection
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