UK Column News - 15th March 2023 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

UK Column News - 15th March 2023

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.

00:34 Bombshell from Germany's Minister of Health
16:27 NHS: Day 3 of Junior Doctors’ Pay Strike
21:34 Safety Withdrawal of Cough Medicine—Global Excess Deaths
29:54 Biden Assures Americans Their Money Is Safe
49:55 Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine
1:17:05 Updates and Important Reminders 

Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-15th-march-2023

