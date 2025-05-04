BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'I am deeply grateful to the people for the trust they place in me. Without it, neither life nor work would be possible' - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
91 views • 1 day ago

Without the people’s trust in their government, there can be no stability, no development, no social unity — Putin

'I am deeply grateful to the people for the trust they place in me. Without it, neither life nor work would be possible'

Cynthia... ugh.. I feel like I've been on a Putin video marathon. ; )

Adding, from Sputnik: 

 JD Vance SPANKS neocon warmonger Bill Kristol over Trump pope image criticism

💬 “As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen,” Vance wrote on 📱, after Kristol asked him if he was “fine with” the “disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father” the AI-generated pope Trump supposedly showed.

➡️Kristol, 73, co-founded the arch-neocon Project for the New American Century with Robert Kagan in 1997, and provided ideological justifications for US invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran. Collectively, over 7,000 US servicemen were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, plus up to a million locals.

➡️Vance, a former Marine, did a six-month tour of Iraq in 2005 as a military journalist.

Adding, don't loose your lunch after reading the following: 

Senate Democrats open to giving Kamala a 2028 presidential run

'If she plays her cards right' — The Hill

Think Americans can stomach more word salad?

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainians smo
