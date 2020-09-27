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"Billy" a song by Sonya Kay (RN4aHealthierU)
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6 views • September 27, 2020
This is a song about a teenager that had an opportunity to accept Christ before his life was unexpectantly cut short. This song was the first song I ever wrote at age 17. That was 38 years ago! It is not meant to resemble any real person. It is mainly to emphasize that we are never promised tomorrow.
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