WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 22MAY22 - Plane Strikes Wing while Taxiing

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/gfLIbhr6a3M
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #177
Links to sources:
Plane Strikes Wing While Taxiing - https://youtu.be/OJ4L6_YyCvE
First Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDxWp...
Dogfight - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Propeller - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Flyby - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3rDS...
Fire Retardant - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=654...
Ski-jump - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLBMe...
First F-16 Flight - https://twitter.com/ron_eisele/status...
Glider - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDaiQ...
Low Visibility - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aRRg...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet