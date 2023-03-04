Create New Account
Genesis 24 & 1 Samuel 11-13
Published Yesterday

Group discussion of the Bible. We are going through the Torah, first five books of the Bible as a three year pace and the rest of the Old Testament as well. 

Keywords
bible studyfinding jesustorah studygroup discussionlearning the word

