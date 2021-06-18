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Does the U.N Plan to Rule the World?
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More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 17
Tom: Welcome to Apostasy Update. I’m T. A. McMahon, and in this program we are addressing biblical eschatology—what the Bible has to say prophetically about the last days prior to the return of Jesus Christ.
My partner in this discussion in Carl Teichrib. He’s the author of Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, welcome back, and thanks for joining me in our ongoing discussions of where the world and Christendom are headed according to the Scriptures as history draws to a close.
Carl: It’s good to be back, Tom.
Tom: Much of the information that we’ve been presenting in this series is taken from four books: your book, Carl, Game of Gods; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice; Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict; and most importantly, the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind. And thus far in this series, we’ve been discussing Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict by Samuel Andrews, which he wrote in 1898, and America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism written by Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon in 1988. And now we’re focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, last week—and this point is so important that, folks, you’re going to be hearing it every time that we have the privilege of having this dialogue, having this discussion, and it has to do with oneness and otherness. Carl, could you remind us what those terms mean?
Carl: Sure. It’s important that your audience understand that as you scratch through what worldviews look like, when you go right through everything down to its core, you are left with two options: the dominant world option, the dominant worldview that is now in play is the idea of oneness. And oneness is this: it implies that God, nature, and man are all intrinsically one. There is no fundamental difference. Each of the realms are bound together at their core. In other words, nature is divine, God is nature, creation and Creator—there are no distinctions between the different aspects of what we understand the universe to be. God is the same as the universe.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 17
Tom: Welcome to Apostasy Update. I’m T. A. McMahon, and in this program we are addressing biblical eschatology—what the Bible has to say prophetically about the last days prior to the return of Jesus Christ.
My partner in this discussion in Carl Teichrib. He’s the author of Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, welcome back, and thanks for joining me in our ongoing discussions of where the world and Christendom are headed according to the Scriptures as history draws to a close.
Carl: It’s good to be back, Tom.
Tom: Much of the information that we’ve been presenting in this series is taken from four books: your book, Carl, Game of Gods; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice; Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict; and most importantly, the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind. And thus far in this series, we’ve been discussing Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict by Samuel Andrews, which he wrote in 1898, and America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism written by Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon in 1988. And now we’re focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, last week—and this point is so important that, folks, you’re going to be hearing it every time that we have the privilege of having this dialogue, having this discussion, and it has to do with oneness and otherness. Carl, could you remind us what those terms mean?
Carl: Sure. It’s important that your audience understand that as you scratch through what worldviews look like, when you go right through everything down to its core, you are left with two options: the dominant world option, the dominant worldview that is now in play is the idea of oneness. And oneness is this: it implies that God, nature, and man are all intrinsically one. There is no fundamental difference. Each of the realms are bound together at their core. In other words, nature is divine, God is nature, creation and Creator—there are no distinctions between the different aspects of what we understand the universe to be. God is the same as the universe.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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