“All fat is the LORD’S”, Leviticus 3/16 12-26-25

Of course, the LORD owns all of creation, but the fact that God makes the specific point that he owns all the fat must have some significance, in my opinion. Fasting is repeatedly mentioned in the Holy Bible. When a person fasts they burn fat and are operating directly on God’s energy. Have a great day.

Acts 13/2+3 “’While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, ‘Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.’ Then after fasting and praying they laid their hands on them and sent them off.’”

Matthew 4/1+2 “Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. And he fasted forty days and forty nights, and afterward he was hungry.”

Mark 2/20 “The days will come, when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast in that day.”

Acts 14/23 “And when they had appointed elders for them in every church, with prayer and fasting, they committed them to the Lord in whom they believed.”