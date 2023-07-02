Create New Account
New 1979 Honda XR75 walkaround
Bitterroot Bugler
Published Yesterday

Missy's brother restored his long-term Honda training motorcycle, gave it to his sister along with driver training with her first ever motorcycle driving experience. 

In case of EMP, this will be the only motorized thing left running in our household.

