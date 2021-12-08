© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 78 Countries Hindus Are The Richest Ethnic Community Because Of Hindu Ecosystem! SPH Nithyananda
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 08, 2021
Not just in Canada or in United States of America more than 78 countries Hindus are the richest ethnic community paying the largest amount of tax ratio of the population. For example, if you see the population and the tax contribution Hindus are not just richest highest tax contributors to Canada the richest ethnic community and highest ethnic community contributing tax to Canada same way highest taxpayers in USA highest taxpayers in London in Trinidad Tobago in Australia.
Whether contributing to the country or contributing to the world Hindu ecosystem does the best in every level Hindu ecosystem has the highest utility value.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
Whether contributing to the country or contributing to the world Hindu ecosystem does the best in every level Hindu ecosystem has the highest utility value.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
#EmpoweredBySanyasis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.