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How is Our World Created aka Remembering Libya
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65 views • March 09, 2022
Libya was a dream country for its citizens and for foreigners who wanted to work abroad in between 70's and 90's. It was the only country in the world where citizens did not pay anything for health service, education or even electricity. Gaddaffi's mistake was the desire to introduce its own gold-based African Gold Dinar, to leave the World Central Bank and finally ... not to have nuclear weapons.
The part of this video is nothing but propaganda, both European and Russian. Gaddaffi was not a concern of Moscow because he was too much independent as a dictator just like Josip Broz Tito (in Yugoslavia) and Nicolae Ceaușescu (in Romania) were, which is exactly what the tigers hate the most. Needless to say both of them ended up just like Gaddaffi. Russia had its own problems in its region then, so they declared to be "not interested" in Libya and in return the West was "not interested" in Russia's problems. Russia was so pleased that even officially refused to help Gaddaffi. Just such a charming gentlemen's agreement between the bandits.
Published by Historical & Present Truths: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TimelessTruths:3
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Libya-Russia:1
Watch also,
Muammar Gaddafi - The Beautiful Free Libya He Created:
https://odysee.com/Muammar-Gaddafi-The-Beautiful-Free-Libya-He-Created:5ee480d2041a6b67dd264a7ac52e298ca1aff4c8
Reposted by: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
The part of this video is nothing but propaganda, both European and Russian. Gaddaffi was not a concern of Moscow because he was too much independent as a dictator just like Josip Broz Tito (in Yugoslavia) and Nicolae Ceaușescu (in Romania) were, which is exactly what the tigers hate the most. Needless to say both of them ended up just like Gaddaffi. Russia had its own problems in its region then, so they declared to be "not interested" in Libya and in return the West was "not interested" in Russia's problems. Russia was so pleased that even officially refused to help Gaddaffi. Just such a charming gentlemen's agreement between the bandits.
Published by Historical & Present Truths: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TimelessTruths:3
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Libya-Russia:1
Watch also,
Muammar Gaddafi - The Beautiful Free Libya He Created:
https://odysee.com/Muammar-Gaddafi-The-Beautiful-Free-Libya-He-Created:5ee480d2041a6b67dd264a7ac52e298ca1aff4c8
Reposted by: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
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