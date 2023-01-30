Where To Go Rant?

In light of Satan running the world to transform it into his image, do not fear. There is no place to go from Satan and his coming kingdom to worship him as a god. Your only safe place is to live under Christ's protection and His salvation to redeem us from evil and Satan's clutches. Those following Satan will destroy themselves and be taken out of God's book of life. Those who belong to God and are written in His book are marked to escape the beast's mark. Those who are written into God's book of life will not be taking the mark and will be saved. This podcast gives you perspective on what is happening worldwide and why.

