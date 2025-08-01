P.1 I BANGED my HEAD on a metal door frame. LESSON: walk through the doorway MVI_5846-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maybe it is because I am sleep deprived and exhausted, constantly, and it is all catching up with me: I forgot two essential therapeutics for JK at the hospital yesterday, and made a second trip home and back again with them, taking well over an extra hour, and then banged my head hard on a metal door frame at home later that night, splitting the forehead at my widow’s peak. I was confused as to what and how for a little while, and then set to work with cayenne pepper and DMSO 70% strength to stem the bleeding. My advice is to walk between the vertical frames of a doorway, rather than into one of the frames.