IDF says operations in Gaza continues🤬

IDF says operations in Gaza continue
Ready-to-launch rocket sites in Deir al-Balah were dismantled, and mortar posts used in attacks on Israeli forces were struck
Troops also eliminated militants and destroyed terror infrastructure in Gaza City, Jabalia & Khan Yunis
Adding: Recent Israeli airstrikes LEAVE 71 dead, 251 injured — Palestinian Ministry of Health
In the last 24 hours, more than 71 residents of Gaza were killed while 251 were injured