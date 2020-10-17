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🚨Red alert🚨Could American food banks collapse in 1-10 years due to a 400% price inflation on food?
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158 views • October 17, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the fact that food banks could collapse due to a price increase of 400% over the next 10 years. They are already projecting an 8 billion meal shortage in 12 months.
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
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Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
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https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
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