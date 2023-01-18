'DEL BIGTREE EXPLAINS WHY “IT AIN’T JUST THE COVID VAX” from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/del-bigtree-explains-why-it-aint-just-the-covid-vax/
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, world-renowned doctors and scientists are jumping ship. Many of those same experts, however, are pivoting sharply, insisting the same skepticism should not be applied to ‘safe and effective’ childhood vaccines. The HighWire host, Del Bigtree, whose 7-year investigation into Vaccine Safety and Policy in America inspired the launch of ICAN (icandecide.org) and The HighWire, explains why ‘it ain’t Just the Covid Vax’ that you should be worried about.
#ProVax #ItAintJustTheCovidVax #BeforeCovid #ChildhoodVaccines
POSTED: January 17, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.