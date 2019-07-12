© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battle of Kampala - 1986 (Ugandan Bush War)
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • July 12, 2019
http://www.modernwar.games/game-overview/BattleofKampala/
National Resistance Army take Kampala from the Uganda National Liberation Army.
This is the first major direct assault by the National Resistance Army against the Uganda National Liberation Army, revious engagements being more guerilla style in nature.
National Resistance Army take Kampala from the Uganda National Liberation Army.
This is the first major direct assault by the National Resistance Army against the Uganda National Liberation Army, revious engagements being more guerilla style in nature.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.