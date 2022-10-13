BOMBSHELL! Rob Roos ~ Pfizer Admits the Covid "Vaccines" Ability to Prevent Transmission Was Never Tested!

Robert "Rob" Roos is a Dutch politician and a current Member of the European Parliament (MEP). In COVID hearing, Pfizer director admits the vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. "Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie and the only purpose of the COVID passport was to force people to get vaccinated. This opens up Pfizer to all kinds of lawsuits, as well as governments and their criminal agencies like the FDA. Wait until Rob Roos makes the rest of the connections regarding VAIDS, mortality surges and that this was always a slow, depopulation kill bioweapon…

