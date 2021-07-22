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Senator Reveals That 84% Of New COVID Cases Are From The Vaccinated Population
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750 views • July 22, 2021
After tremendous success in propagandizing and vaccinating Israel, it is revealed that an overwhelming majority of new covid cases are in the vaccinated population. Now, they'll need a third experimental dose.
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