EP 2346-9AM SYDNEY POWELL: More Than Enough Evidence To Reverse Election In 5 States

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MONDAY - MARCH 01, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706533
On Saturday Attorney Sidney Powell and Retired General Michael Flynn joined Erskine for his weekly podcast. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General who was the 25th United States National Security Advisor for President Trump. Flynn’s military career included a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategy and disarming insurgents … https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17049
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