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EP 2346-9AM SYDNEY POWELL: More Than Enough Evidence To Reverse Election In 5 States
The Pete Santilli Show
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290 views • March 01, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2346 - 9AM  EASTERN
MONDAY  - MARCH 01, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:  https://vimeo.com/event/706533 

On Saturday Attorney Sidney Powell and Retired General Michael Flynn joined Erskine for his weekly podcast. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General who was the 25th United States National Security Advisor for President Trump. Flynn’s military career included a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategy and disarming insurgents … https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17049 
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