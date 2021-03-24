TRACING ROOTS OF USA'S DEMOCRATIC/SOCIALIST AGENDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I have listed some books for your research (this is a few from exhaustive list) I believe that they are all available at Abe Books
*James, Harold: The Deutsche Bank and the Economic War Against the Jews
*Reimann, Gunter: The Vampire Economy; Doing Business Under Fascism
*Browning, Christopher, R. : Ordinary Men; Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland
*Tooze, Adam: The Wages of Destruction