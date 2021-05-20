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The Nuremberg Code, CDC, Florida Schools, Marxism, Patents and crimes.
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202 views • May 20, 2021
1. Queen: https://youtu.be/T8Rfb1Jtmic
2. Misleading article on Reiner suing under the Nuremberg code! https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/
3. Source article https://ppjg.me/category/vaccines/
4. John Cullen hypothetical: https://youtu.be/GlkIN8hMg4w
5. DeSantis: masks in school::https://youtu.be/mihtoZrttiw
6. Fox: Florida masks.https://youtu.be/T6M6K4TA1L8
7. Nurse fromFlorida working in NY: https://youtu.be/Iu6lpM_SUMU
8. Compelling Government interest! Where is it?Constitution, Basic Principles Being Violated in US Amid Pandemic: Constitutional Lawyer https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/constitution-basic-principles-being-violated-in-us-amid-pandemic-constitutional-lawyer_3821705.html
9. Dr David Martin: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKEEhk891p43/
10. Reiner summation of Fraud case!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QsqgwmLALjO9/
11. Richard Grannon: the takeover has already begun! https://youtu.be/hhCaZLLhls4
12. Ambient Chords! Musical chord progression Trick: https://youtu.be/9rhpXPRgvYc
13. New Major chord voicings! https://youtu.be/SwzxKkiWQTw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Misleading article on Reiner suing under the Nuremberg code! https://sorendreier.com/1000-lawyers-and-10000-doctors-have-filed-a-lawsuit-for-violations-of-the-nuremberg-code/
3. Source article https://ppjg.me/category/vaccines/
4. John Cullen hypothetical: https://youtu.be/GlkIN8hMg4w
5. DeSantis: masks in school::https://youtu.be/mihtoZrttiw
6. Fox: Florida masks.https://youtu.be/T6M6K4TA1L8
7. Nurse fromFlorida working in NY: https://youtu.be/Iu6lpM_SUMU
8. Compelling Government interest! Where is it?Constitution, Basic Principles Being Violated in US Amid Pandemic: Constitutional Lawyer https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/constitution-basic-principles-being-violated-in-us-amid-pandemic-constitutional-lawyer_3821705.html
9. Dr David Martin: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKEEhk891p43/
10. Reiner summation of Fraud case!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QsqgwmLALjO9/
11. Richard Grannon: the takeover has already begun! https://youtu.be/hhCaZLLhls4
12. Ambient Chords! Musical chord progression Trick: https://youtu.be/9rhpXPRgvYc
13. New Major chord voicings! https://youtu.be/SwzxKkiWQTw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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