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Bill Gates Plans To Release GMO Mosquitos In Florida And California
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350 views • March 14, 2022
Millions of GMO mosquitoes funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are to be released in California and Florida, according to reports. The EPA greenlit the release of the GMO mosquitos as part of a “pilot program” to crowd out natural mosquitos in selected areas of the two states.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/scientists-to-release-gmo-mosquitos-funded-by-gates-foundation-in-california-florida/
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
https://www.infowars.com/posts/scientists-to-release-gmo-mosquitos-funded-by-gates-foundation-in-california-florida/
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
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