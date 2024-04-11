Andrew Sorchini & Amanda Grace: Purim, the Eclipse & Passover: What Will Happen with the Markets?

Join Amanda and Andrew Sorchini of Beverly Hills Precious Metals as they talk about what might happen with the markets during and even after this window we are in between Purim and Passover. Be sure to bring your questions as well so Andrew can answer them live! A common question we get is about the minimum for BH-PM and that is $2000. We will be taking questions from our chats in Rumble, YouTube and Facebook! Tune in April 10 at 3:00pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners