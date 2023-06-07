Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This could SAVE YOUR LIFE if medicine shortages hit America
760 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


June 7, 2023


The COVID pandemic showed us all just how fragile America’s supply chain can be. So, what will happen if there’s another — possibly an even worse — breakdown? And more specifically, what will happen to our medicine supplies? It’s something JASE Medical’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Shawn Rowland, thinks about often: ‘I could sit here for three hours and talk about the the razor-knife edge that we’re on' with potential supply chain issues, he tells Glenn. So, in this clip, Dr. Rowland describes one solution to medicine shortages recently devised by his team — and it’s a solution that potentially could save your life…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdTYJot15fs

Keywords
americamedicineglenn beckshortagessupply chainsave your lifejase medicaldr shawn rowland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket