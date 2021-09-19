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Various Artists - Surfin' 60s (surf rock, instrumentals, theme from endless summer, beach boys, etc)
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31 views • September 19, 2021
Cruisin music straight up! Enjoy!!!
1. Ride the wild surf 00:00
2. I live for the sun 02:13
3. Out of limits (instrumental) 04:32
4. California sun 06:33
5. Theme from "Endless Summer" 08:51
6. Wipeout (instrumental) 11:32
7.G.T.O. 13:43
8. Pipeline (instrumental) 16:06
9. Surfer joe 18:20
10. Lets Go 20:41
11. The lonely surfer (instrumental) 22:52
12. Surf city 25:19
1. Ride the wild surf 00:00
2. I live for the sun 02:13
3. Out of limits (instrumental) 04:32
4. California sun 06:33
5. Theme from "Endless Summer" 08:51
6. Wipeout (instrumental) 11:32
7.G.T.O. 13:43
8. Pipeline (instrumental) 16:06
9. Surfer joe 18:20
10. Lets Go 20:41
11. The lonely surfer (instrumental) 22:52
12. Surf city 25:19
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