Yahushaman and the House of Yah - Witches and Wizards - Incubus and Succubus - Part 1
Yahushaman speaks on demonality, and the forbidden sexual union of Incubus and Succubus, or sexual encounters with demons, that Witches and Wizards (Sorcerers) have undertaken, and the pacts they make for temporal wealth, power, etc.
