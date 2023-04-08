https://gettr.com/post/p2dppto1cc8

Ava接受自由媒体人Scott Adam的采访，她透露郭文贵早在2020年就告诉全世界病毒的真相的重要信息，包括中共病毒不是自然变种，而且中共的秘密计划并由人按照中共指令蓄意释放完成的。

Ava was interviewed by freelance media Scott Adam, who revealed important information that Guo Wengui told the world the truth about the virus back in 2020, including that the CCP virus was not a natural variant and that it was secretly planned and deliberately released by people following the CCP's instructions.



