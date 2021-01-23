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JEREMY ELLIOT MONOLOGUE- TRUTH AND REAL TALK ON CORONA
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153 views • January 23, 2021
Jeremy Elliot nails it in this monologue of straight truth without the fats or fillers. Can't find much else on him at the moment, but I think I speak for many when I say hopefully this won't be the last we hear of him.
Nothing disrupts the system like an inquisitive mind.
The original post can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/tv/CCSxqDAJ/
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Peace-Love-Unity
Nothing disrupts the system like an inquisitive mind.
The original post can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/tv/CCSxqDAJ/
https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/theiconicpo/
Peace-Love-Unity
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