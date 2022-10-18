JAILED FOR NOT WEARING MASK! - As Narrative COLLAPSES The Tyranny Continues!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a man in North Carolina on jury duty being arrested and imprisoned for not wearing a mask in the court room despite no actual mandates being in place.
Gregory Hahn, a father who was called in on jury duty was told to wear a mask by Judge Winston Charles Gilchrist. When Hahn refused, Gilchrist who is the only judge in North Carolina that appears to still demand masks threatened a one month prison sentence. When Hahn continued to stand up for himself, he was imprisoned for 24 hours which he called the worst 24 hours of his life.
The most ironic part was that the judge himself wasn't even wearing a mask!
This is continued unrivaled insanity! This judge is in a death cult!
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World Alternative Media
2022